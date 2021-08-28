Elmer Joe Hickman, patriarch of his family and pillar in his church and community, went to his heavenly home August 17, 2021. He was born in Cooper, Texas on May 27, 1933 to Elmer Hilliard Hickman and Maurine Harris Hickman. He married Margaret Jane Watkins, also of Cooper, Texas. They celebrated 68 years of marriage this past August 2, 2021. Joe attended Texas A&M where he was a Phi Kappa Phi member. He received an A&M Distinguished honors award. He was in the Aggie Corp Squadron N Air Force 1951-1952. He was the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corp Distinguished graduate May 1954. Following graduation from Texas A&M and Officer Training School, in 1955 he entered the United States Air Force with ranking of Second Lieutenant. September 1965 he received his MBA diploma from Michigan State University, where he was the recipient of the highest scholarship in the Masters program in Business Administration. As Lieutenant Colonel he served as Directorate of Data Automation in the Air Force 1968-1974. He continued serving honorably until retirement on August 18, 1978. While still serving in the Air Force, he began teaching accounting at San Antonio College and Southwest Texas State University, and began building his CPA practice-Hickman & Hickman Certified Public Accountants. Joe loved his country, and a United States flag has flown for over 20 years in front of his home. Among the many organizations he was involved in include: Texas A&M Century Club member; Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants; member of Gideons International for almost 30 years; Comal County MHMR, where he served on the board of directors and received a recognition award for over 15 years of service; member of the 100 Club where he served as treasurer for the years 2001-2017; Ordination of Eldership at Freedom Fellowship Church, April 19, 1987; Arc of the Hill Country, where Joe was instrumental in its foundation. Joe continued faithfully and often sacrificially serving his family, friends, church and the community until his death. He had many interests, which included Aggie football and good food. However, he also enjoyed visiting and conversing with people, both new acquaintances and longtime friends alike. Joe was most honored and humbled to be able to share Jesus with everyone. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hickman; his brother, John Isaac Hickman and his wife, Carolyn Hickman; his sister, Edna Hickman Roan and her husband, Gene Roan. Surviving to continue his legacy are his wife, Margaret; his daughter Joanna Hickman; daughter Jane Potter and her husband William Potter; his son James Hickman, and his wife Diane Hickman. Grandchildren include Clarissa Eastepp and husband Clint Eastepp, Maureen Presenza and husband Tony Presenza, Danielle Chew and husband Remmie Chew III, Jonathan Henderson and wife Abbey Henderson, Margaret Jeffers and husband Austin Jeffers; Linde Hickman, Tavia Lessani and husband Cameron Lessani, James A. Hickman, Benjamin Hickman and wife Abbey Hickman, and Kimberley Hickman; great-grandchildren are Effie, Natalie, Easton Joe, Ewing, Ella, Easton (Bubba), Truett, Tage, Rylee, Hannah, Ruth, Blake, Tatum, Ava, AJ, Delilah, Collin, Zachary, Elliot and Naomi. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following organizations that were dear to Joe’s heart: 100 Club of Comal County via this email: 100clubofcomalcounty.org India Gospel Outreach via this email: indiago.org ARC of the Hill Country via this email: arcofthehillcountry.org. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM with services beginning at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Freedom Fellowship Church, 410 Oak Run Point, New Braunfels 78130. A meal will be held in the Family Center of Freedom Fellowship Church immediately following the funeral service. The funeral procession will depart from the church at 1:00 PM promptly for an arrival time of 2:00 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
