With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Lucille “Cindy” Helms of New Braunfels, Texas, who peacefully passed away at home on June 15, 2021 at the age of 63.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Inez Garcia Herrera of Boerne, brothers Marty Hernandez and Richard Jonas, and sister Susie Hernandez.
Cindy is survived by her husband Tom Helms, daughter, Angela and her husband Mark Angelo Juliano, son, Robert and his wife Ginny Tipton, daughter Joei and her husband Steven, grandchildren Mark, Isabella, Trinity, Devyn, Logan, Kendal, Aubrey and Colbie, along with numerous other family members and many friends.
Her siblings include Tom (Beatrice) Hernandez, Rick (Susan) Jonas, Charlie (Sharon) Jonas, Gerald Jonas, Patrick (Angie) Jonas, and Roberta Herrera.
Cindy had a beautiful smile and a fabulous sense of humor. She instilled in her children the importance of faith in God, love for family, to work hard, to have fun, and to have strength until the very end.
Her favorite pastimes included visiting with family, sharing her witty point of view, boisterously cheering on her beloved Dallas Cowboys, and sharing a drink with friends at the Old Ice House and the American Legion. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held July 17th at 10:00 am at the Fischer Park Hilltop Pavilion in New Braunfels, TX.
