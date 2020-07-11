Augustine P. Gomez, age 74, and a long-time resident of New Braunfels, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 7, 2020 at Resolute Health Hospital. Augustine was born on October 25, 1945 in New Braunfels to the late Manuel Gomez, Sr. and Elena Soliz Gomez. Augustine retired from Symons Corp after many years of dedicated service. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Manuel Gomez, Jr. and by his grandson, Michael Anthony Salazar. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Virginia Gomez; children, Joanne Garza, Jennifer Aguirre, Janet Perez, Janell Vidalez, Ruthann Valadez, Arthur Salazar and Anthony Salazar; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and by his brother, Danny P. Gomez. The visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries. Please Note: For the health and safety of all involved, persons over the age of 10, must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
