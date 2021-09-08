Francisco Torres Mendoza, age 78, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Francisco was born on June 4, 1943 in Hondo, Texas to Vidal and Guadalupe Mendoza.
Francisco is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Francisca Mendoza; children, Zoila Rivera (Hector, Jr.), Margie Ortiz (Angel), Francisco Mendoza, Jr. (Isabel); grandchildren, Audrey Aleman, Vanessa Garcia (David), Daniel and Thalia Rivera, Paulie (Kendra) and Michael Ortiz, Serena, Giovanni, Laila and Noah Mendoza; great-grandchildren, Breezie and David Garcia, Jadrien and Jaselle Valdez, Aliyah and Sophia Ortiz; and siblings, Dolores, Emilio and Margie.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Service starting at 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 to follow in procession to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
