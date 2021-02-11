Funeral Arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home for Mr. Joe A. Morales, 73, of New Braunfels, Texas, who passed away on Saturday, February, 6, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels.
