On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Dorothy (Eickenroht) Mueller, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born January 31, 1936, in New Braunfels, Texas, to Robin and Lonie (Gold) Eickenroht. Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, Robin, and her mother Lonie. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Walter; daughters Lisa (John) Stalter and Tina (Blake) Triesch; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) Kohls, Katy (Jim) Rees, Robyn (Charles) Henry, Ben Triesch, Laura Stalter, Mindy Stalter, and Nick Stalter; and two great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Jake Kohls. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed spoiling her grand-dog, Sadie, and helping her cheat at tricks for treats. Dorothy graduated from New Braunfels High School, where she met the sailor of her dreams. She was a long-time member of First Protestant Church of Christ and the Albert Kypfer-Salge Lodge in Clear Springs. She will be missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her loving heart, her kind smile, and her caring and compassionate spirit; she never met a stranger. The family would like to thank Christina Tubb and the nurses and staff from Hope Hospice for their loving care and attention. A celebration of her life will be announced later. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or First Protestant Church of New Braunfels. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
