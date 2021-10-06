Gerald Phillip Precord, age 76 of Seguin, passed away on October 4, 2021. Gerald was born on August 3, 1945 in Alpena, Michigan to Virginia (Malenski) and Phillip Precord. Gerald retired from Wal Mart Distribution Center after 25 years of service. He served for 7 years with the Sand Hills Volunteer Fire Department. He will also be remembered as an avid hunter. Gerald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Ward in Seguin.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce Precord.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Billie Darlene Precord; children, Georgianna Montanio (Shayne), Donna Precord, Kimberly Precord, Joseph Precord (Belinda), Angela Precord, Beth Precord, Christie Precord, and Sarah Precord; siblings, Kenny Precord (Billie), Ann Peck (Ron), Paul Precord (Christy), and Phyllis Diezinski (William); sister-in-law, Brenda Precord; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 9 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with Bishop Tim Bird officiating. Interment will follow in the San Geronimo Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
