Fortunato Morales, Jr. Jan 10, 2020 Jan 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral arrangements are pending with Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Fortunato Morales, Jr., a resident of Seguin, who passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 7, 2020 at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin at the age of 82. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNBU preparing to leave plaza property behindWurstfest’s fire-scarred Marktplatz torn downAnthony Ray DicksonAmanda KlaehnNew Braunfels and Braunfels, Germany toast to the 175th anniversaryHill Country Comicon prepares to return to New BraunfelsThomas C. StapletonHistoric venue closes doors to events, opens them to antiquesJaywalking leads to two arrests on SaturdayMarla Leeper Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA better future ahead: Laurel Plaza looks for partnerships, funding (3)Cassata’s column was off base (2)Today’s Democrats radically different (1)Fun with telemarketers — why not? (1)Wilshire announces homes in Legend Point (1)New Braunfels and Braunfels, Germany toast to the 175th anniversary (1)Citizen group still fighting Vulcan air quality permit (1)Paying the price for progress (1)York muddles the issues (1)Jefferson’s thoughts on term limits (1)
Commented