Hipolito Sias, Jr., a resident of New Braunfels, passed away Friday morning, July 2, 2021, at Resolute Health Hospital at the age of 80. Hipolito was born on April 21, 1941 in Raymondville, TX to the late Hipolito Sias, Sr. and Reyna Ramirez Sias.
Working most of his life in Palestine, TX as a correctional officer, Mr. Sias retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after 19.5 years of dedicated service.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Paula Sias; children, David Sias and wife, (Kimberly), Michael Sias, Robert Sias and Daniel D. Sias and wife, (Diana). In addition, he is survived by 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Hipolito was a great father and grandfather, he was always joking with and teasing everyone. He was a die-hard cowboys fan and loved to BBQ on game days. He loved his family very much and many friends throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Hipolito’s life is scheduled for 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel.
