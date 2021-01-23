Eugene M. “Gene” McCord of New Braunfels passed away at home on January 15, 2021, on the 87th anniversary of his birth. Gene was born to Bennie Michael and Millie Frances (Raska) McCord on January 15, 1934 at home in the Hope Community of Lavaca County southeast of Yoakum, Texas. He was baptized at John the Baptist Catholic Church in Koerth, Texas.
He grew up on the family farm south of Clark’s Creek and early on he became familiar with automobiles and insisted on riding and following his daddy around because “that’s where all the fun was”. His early education was in a single room schoolhouse where in his middle school years he was the only member of his grade level in the school and occasionally he rode to school on horseback. He attended Yoakum High School.
After working many different jobs in the southeast Texas area, he purchased his first car, a 1934 Ford Coupe, which he reconditioned and drove until joining the Marine Corps in 1953. During his military service, he was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. He married Marilyn Findeisen, on June 14, 1954 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum and they moved to San Clemente, California. During 1955, he served his country on various duties in the Korean conflict and in Japan. He obtained the rank of Corporal, was honorably discharged in 1956, and the couple returned to Yoakum. Gene obtained accredited training in auto mechanics which provided the foundation for the balance of his work career and life influences.
The family of four moved to Clear Springs, in Guadalupe County, in September 1962. They were blessed with their third child the following year. Gene worked as an auto mechanic, had his own business and ultimately was a civil servant supervisor at Randolph Air Force Base, retiring in May 1988 with 23 years of service. During those years, Gene and Marilyn both worked full time and enjoyed weekends with their children and grandchildren. Notably camping with the entire family over Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends at Canyon Lake. They were married for 46 years until her passing in 2000.
Gene was avid at diagnosing automobile issues and the solving mechanical problems with all automobiles but was a Ford man and left no doubt about that in conversations. He rebuilt and provided first cars for all his children and some of his nephews in the 1970’s. He had many nephews and at any extended family gathering it was not uncommon to see him surrounded by several of them with the topic always about cars and trucks. His interest and knowledge were so extensive that it influenced and inspired the next generations of young mechanics and auto enthusiasts both inside and outside his family in many parts of South Texas. He frequently fielded calls from mechanics in the business even as recent as last week.
He was a caring family man recognizing that his children and grandchildren had a diverse set of interests and pursuits. While he did not always understand all aspects of those pursuits, he appreciated the diversity and was always confident that they would be positive and contributing citizens just like their parents. He liked making connections and catching up with extended family members at reunions and special occasions. If dominos were played at these gatherings, he preferred straight dominos over Texas 42, but could play competitively at either game.
An outdoorsman at heart, he loved hunting and working outside. Hunting trips to challenging places in Texas with various family members and friends occurred frequently and usually with success. He was a lifetime member of the Texas State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association. He helped maintain immaculate gardens and embraced the concept of self-sufficiency and stewardship of nature.
Gene married his second wife, Shirley, on May 31, 2003 at First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels and moved to the River Oaks subdivision in Comal County.
Gene loved to travel, but only by automobile or better yet in a pickup truck. He never flew in an airplane and only went on three cruises, remembering the first one to Korea. Always the driver and with a flexible itinerary he travelled to almost all the states west of the Mississippi including Alaska and even to McCord, Saskatchewan, Canada. He travelled to all the major National Parks in the western US. He also drove through all the Southern states up to Virginia and Washington D.C. but had little interest for the Northeast states. He was especially fond of the Alpine – Big Bend area of West Texas where he had property and often expressed an interest to live in that region of the state.
Gene was a member of the New Braunfels Area Car Club and supported the annual swap meets. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and served as a greeter, communion steward, alter guild member and enjoyed adult bible study classes. He served in many volunteer roles in his neighborhood, particularly the 2 mile Adopt-A-Highway project on FM 306 in front of their subdivision. On the Monday before his passing, as a part of his continuing community service, he drove his normal route for the New Braunfels Meals on Wheels program.
Gene was a dynamic personality, an avid reader and a daily crossword puzzle worker which helped him maintain a crystal-clear mind and memory. He had a knack for remembering numbers and features from decades back and the counsel from a long life of experiences will be missed by all who knew him.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marilyn Findeisen McCord; brother, W.B. “Ben” McCord; and sister, Benita DeBord.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley McCord; sisters Janie Rose Satterfield and Shirley Ann Tumlinson; son, Lynn Gene McCord and wife Christine; daughters, Kim LaRue Llamas and husband Joe, and Dawn Renee Rodriguez and husband Roland; grandchildren, Jessica L. McCord and husband Rod Renfro, Joshua L. McCord and wife Kristin, Jaclyn L. McCord, Jennifer Hernandez and husband Anthony, Kasey McCrary and husband Matt, Justin Llamas and wife Caley, Deidre Rodriguez and Rachel Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Barrett, Weston and Wade Renfro; Kyleigh and Kase McCord; A.J. and Joseph Hernandez; Jacob Llamas and an additional great-grandson due in 2021. He is also survived by his sons by marriage, Barron and Dean Stovall, and granddaughters, Kasey and Kendall Stovall and numerous nephews and nieces throughout the State of Texas.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels with Pastor Jason Adams officiating on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00am (This service will be live streamed and can be found by following the link under the McCord Obituary at www.zoellerfuneralhome.com). Inurnment with military honors will be held in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park later.
Commented