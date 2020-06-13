Renate Krueger, a long-time resident of New Braunfels, Texas, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at Resolute Health Hospital from a rapid and aggressive form of cancer.
Mrs. Krueger, 75, was born August 20, 1944 in Bingen am Rhein, Germany to the late Alois Link and Agnes Link, nee Guenster.
Predeceased by her parents, husband Floyd Krueger (died September 5, 2005 at the age of 67 years), and brother Reinhold Link (1986).
Survived by twin-brother Bernhard Link (Ursula), sister-in-law Karin (wife of Reinhold Link), brother-in-law Terry (Debra) Krueger of Smithville, Texas, and, nephews, Klaus Link (Bernhard’s son), and Joachim Link (Reinhold’s son).
Renate, after finishing vocation school in business, worked as a bookkeeper before coming to the United States in 1963.
Renate was employed at Naegelin’s Bakery for over 50 years, bringing smiles to all the New Braunfels families who asked for the beautiful cakes she decorated for weddings and other special occasions.
She enjoyed travel, spending time with good friends, and was a very good baker and cook (one of her specialties was making Ham Hocks for opening day of deer season, and rutabaga for the holidays).
Dear friends: George & Kaethe Wainwright of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Dr. Werner Altwein of Berlin, Germany, Pam Riemland of New Braunfels, Hank and Susan Seekatz, and Michael Witek of Marion, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, (830) 625 3434. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM a Mass will be Celebrated at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels.
Social Distancing will be adhered to at both the visitation and the church. Masks are highly suggested at the visitation and required at the church.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Comal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: New Braunfels Food Bank or to the Rectory Renovation Project: Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
