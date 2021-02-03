My darling wife, of nearly forty years, died on January 25, 2021 at Brookdale North in San Marcos. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin May 20, 1940 to Fred and Fairy Swanson. She is survived by her husband, Donald Ament, her younger brother Ted, of the Dallas area, her three sons by her first husband, Thomas Lewis. They are Ted Lewis, of Billings, MT, Chad Lewis of Newark, OH and Scott Lewis of Canonsburg, PA. There are also the offspring of her brothers and sons: nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nancy retired from the Johns Manville Corp. She worked for them in sales in three different Divisions and four different locations: Newark OH; Houston, TX: Waukegan, IL; Oak Brook, IL. After leaving JM, she became the Office Manager for an automotive dealership. When they moved, it resulted in a 160 mile round trip commute. After several months of that she quit and took a job in a local Realtor’s office. They later told her that she must have an Illinois Realtor License to retain her position (she passed the Exam on the first try). Later a friend asked her if she would come to work for her at her Travel Agency. Nancy became a Travel Agent, (thus the travel lust). She loved Cruises and foreign travel. Her favorite city was Rome, we went there several times. Through group travel, we made friends in many countries. We visited most of Europe, Canada and forty of the states. We also traveled in China, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Guam and made the Panama Canal trip.
When I retired, Nancy and her cousin Liz spent two weeks in Texas, to research places to live. They decided on New Braunfels. We moved here in July 1997. Nancy joined several organizations: a garden club, a quilting group and a Women’s political organization. She also worked in the booths at Wurstfest. She was active in the community
Nancy was a quilter. With a partner, she opened a quilt store, Oak Leaf Quilts on Seguin Ave. We later bought-out the partners. She was the Bernina dealer at the time. Quilting was a passion with Nancy. She made several Queen-size quilts, some she kept and some were donated to organizations to be raffled to raise money to assist people in need. She was a a supporter of Hope Hospice and gave them a quilt to be used as a wall hanging.. Over a six year period, she made several hundred children-size quilts that were donated to the Children’s Protective Agency. They were distributed to the children in the care of the agency. Nancy had a productive life. She will be missed by many.
Considering current conditions, we will schedule a memorial service in New Braunfels at a later date. It will be announced in the Herald-Zeitung. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer research organization at the following address:
The Alzheimer’s Disease Fund
National Mail Processing Center
PO Box 1897
Merrifield, VA 22116-9506
Commented