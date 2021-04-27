Carl Edward Kennedy went to be with the Lord and his wife Dolores on April 23, 2021 at the age of 91. Carl was born in Logan, West Virginia; Mother--Ada Harley Kennedy and Father--Edward Edgar Kennedy. Many of his formative years were spent in Toledo, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Dolores (Dee) Louise Kennedy who passed away April 9, 2018, after 69 years of marriage. Together they had two sons, Gary and Larry.
Dolores and Carl moved to San Antonio in 1952 when he enlisted in the Army. In 1954, Carl began working for HEB as an assistant drug department manager. In 1962, Carl became a State Farm Insurance Agent and retired in 1997. They spent their retirement living in Lake McQueeny and Gruene, Texas. He had built one of the largest auto insurance agencies in all of San Antonio with his office located on the Southeast side of San Antonio at Goliad & Southcross Streets. He truly enjoyed serving all his clients and friends with their insurance needs. Carl’s two sons are presently State Farm Agents on the Southside of San Antonio as well. During retirement, Carl and Dolores loved travelling all over the USA in their motorhome. They were members of several motorhome clubs in San Antonio. Many Colorado hunting and Texas fishing trips with his sons and friends were enjoyed in his motorhome. Carl was a Southeast side Cub Scout Cubmaster for pack 167; He sponsored many little league baseball teams that played at the Brooks AFB baseball diamonds; For many years, Carl and Dolores were members of the Highland Park Church of God which later became MacArthur Park Church of God.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife Dolores; His parents; Sister Juanita Massey & her son Rick; Brother Ray; and grandson Todd Jason Kennedy. He is survived by his son Gary Kennedy (wife Debra); son Larry Kennedy (wife Lupe); Grandchildren, Kara Kirk (husband Allan); Kyle Kennedy; Mathew Kennedy (wife Brandy); Jeremy Kennedy (wife Misty); Carolina Kuykendall (husband Billy); Nephew Thomas Kennedy; Niece Bonnie Bragg; and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral Arrangement will be at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home located 189 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, TX. Viewing on Wednesday, April 28, 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM; Funeral Service Thursday at 11:00 AM. Internment will be at Ft. Sam Cemetery at a future date.
