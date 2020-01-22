Luther “Elvin” Hoover Jr. was born June 8, 1950 in Fort Worth, TX. He grew up in Houston TX and graduated from Stephen F. Austin HS in 1968. After HS Elvin was drafted and served in the US Army as a combat medic. Elvin served one tour in Vietnam.
Kristie Lynn was born to Elvin and his first wife, Kandy in 1974. In 1982, Elvin met Linda and her two daughters, Sonja and Britney. Elvin and Linda were married in 1989 and Elvin adopted her daughters and raised them as his own.
In 1992, Elvin and his family moved to Elgin.
Elvin was a man of such integrity and grit. He told it like it was. He shot straight from the hip (no pun intended, dad). He was a Chaplin who comforted those who suffered loss, for both the Elgin Fire Department as well as the Elgin Police Department, he was an ordained minister, a pilot, an ex martial arts instructor, an ex firefighter, ex fire investigator, a master electrician, a Sunday School teacher, a veteran, dad, husband, Pop Pop… the list goes on.
There’s and old saying, “jack of all trades and master of none,but with dad, he was a master of all”.
He was even sharing the Word of God and ministering at a church up until the day before his injury.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda Hoover of Elgin. His daughter Kristie Rehbein and granddaughter, Reece, of Houston. His daughter, Sonja Dodd and husband, Gaylan and grandchildren, Megan, Jordyn, Landon and Addison, of Lexington, his daughter Britney Sturm and grandchildren, Miranda Roberts of Elgin and Lillian Sturm of Austin. His two Godsons Christian Solomon and Michael McKenzie. He is also survived by a sister, Carolyn Stratton and husband Brad of Pasadena and a sister, Martha Jones (Muff) and husband Butch of Porter. He is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He always said he served his country, he served his family and he served his God.
He passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
He fought the good fight and he won. He finished the work God gave him to do. It was time to go home. He always tried to live his life so that when his children thought of integrity, they thought of him.
His Master replied, “well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things, I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”
Matthew 25:21
A Visitation will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 Elgin New Life Baptist Fellowship with services beginning at 11:00 A.M.
Memorials can be made to Elgin New Life Baptist Fellowship.
Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.
