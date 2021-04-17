After coming home to New Braunfels and visiting with family and friends for forty days alongside his beloved Comal River, Kevin Smith, age 62, of Houston, was called to his eternal home by our Lord on Good Friday, April 2, 2021. Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Marlin R. Smith, III. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Terri Schorn Smith of Houston, his mother Lucretia Breazeale Smith of San Antonio, sisters Shonna (Eric) Ammann of Fairview and Charisse Smith of Frisco, brother Christopher (Elizabeth) Smith of Lakeway, in-laws Jerome and Helen Schorn of New Braunfels, brother-in-law Scott (Kimberly) Schorn of Fort Worth, nine nieces and a nephew.
Born in Midland, Texas on June 21, 1958, Kevin grew up in Lubbock, Texas until his family moved to New Braunfels the summer that he turned 13. Somehow, he survived New Braunfels Junior High and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1976 and Southwest Texas State University in 1981. He had numerous jobs including owning and operating a small business for eight years in Midland/Odessa, managing a food distribution facility in Houston, teaching public school and working in the oilfield. Kevin loved nature and the beauty that surrounded him while swimming the Comal River and walking in Panther Canyon which both provided him with a sense of peace and spiritual serenity. Kevin was definitely far from an angel but he was a kind, gentle, patient, creative and generous soul. He always said that without women, men would self-destruct and that, luckily, he had a loving and forgiving wife. He cared about others and tried to help those around him who were less fortunate. Kevin’s cancer allowed him the opportunity to come to a deeper understanding of Jesus’s sacrifice and God’s boundless grace. Please pray for God’s mercy on Kevin’s soul. Above all, love each other deeply and learn to forgive, because love and forgiveness cover over a multitude of sins. Please remember to honor those who have passed away by continuing to live, love, pray and laugh.
A Celebration of Kevin’s Life will be held at Landa Park Pavilion #16 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 11:00 am with Pastor Duane Manning officiating. As Kevin had requested, please dress casually.
Memorial donations in memory of Kevin may be made to Maranatha Volunteers International, 990 Reserve Dr, Suite 100, Roseville, CA 95678 (www.maranatha.org) to finance water wells for people without access to clean water or to Relief International.
