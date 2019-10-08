Nell Davis

Nell Ewing Davis, 90, of New Braunfels died at home with family on October 3, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1929 in Pilot Point, Texas. Nell lived in Houston, Texas with her parents Nell and Carey Shaw. In 1948, she married Gene K. Davis. Nell and Gene raised 5 children: Beverly Davis, Louise Brunner, Carey Davis, Delane Schnarr, and Susanne Safar. She is survived by her 5 children, 4 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Nell was a loving wife and mother. She worked as an interpreter for the deaf in Houston, Austin, and in San Marcos. A graveside service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on October 10, 2019 at 10:30am. A memorial service will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels on October 11, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice at https://www.hopehospice.net/
