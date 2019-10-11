Robert Aaron Ulrich, 88, of New Braunfels, TX (previously Prescott, AZ & Carol Stream, IL) born on July 5, 1931 in Sheffield, IA to Ralph E. & Bertha E. Ulrich died Friday, October 4, 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Karin Ulrich-Engel (Mark) of Riverside, IL, and Kristin Reid (Kevin) of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren, Christina (Adam) Payne, Derek Ulrich, Jackson Reid and Katie Reid; great-grandchildren, Logan & Layla Payne. He was predeceased by his wife Judith; sisters Phyllis Phillips and Charlene Boll; and his parents.
A Memorial Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Wounded Warrior Project or Hope Hospice.
