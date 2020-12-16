Sandra Dyer was called home to our Lord and Savior on December 11, 2020. She was 73 years old.
Sandra was born on July 16, 1947 in New Braunfals, Texas to Homer and Helen Hinman. She fulfilled a childhood dream by attending and graduating from The University of Texas- Austin in 1969, where she received a BS in Elementary Education and Special Education. She married Ron Dyer in September 7, 1968. She was a caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. Sandra was dedicated to her husband, children and grandchildren.
She taught special education for several years working with special needs children. She then worked with her husband, Ron as his Executive Assistant at MSC Software for seventeen years. Sandra shared her love of books with everyone and served on the City of Grapevine Library board for nine years. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Homer and Helen Hinman, and her brother-in-law, Wally Denby.
She is survived by her husband, Ron, her children, Benjamin and Sarah, her grandchildren, Noah and Joshua, siblings, Gerald Hinman and Therisa Denby, and numerous family members and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Doctor’s Without Boarders.
If you wish to send flowers in honor of Mrs. Dyer please contact Lilium Floral Design at 817-589-1566 or http://www.liliumflorals.com.
