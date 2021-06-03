Dennis Wayne Pape was born to Chester Lee & Annie May (Kraft) Pape on September 28, 1949, in New Braunfels, Texas.
He passed from this life on May 28, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 71.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Harold Dean Pape and Roger Lee Pape.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debbie Respondek Pape, two daughters; Jaime Renee (Pape) Biesenbach and husband David and Stephanie LeeAnn (Pape) Isaac; four grandchildren; Bryn Biesenbach, Brandt Biesenbach, Tre Isaac and Maycen Lynn Isaac, numerous nieces and nephews and many other additional relatives and dear friends.
Dennis started his career as a carpenter’s apprentice with Local Union 14 and worked many construction jobs over the years in and around New Braunfels, San Antonio and Austin. He retired from Koontz McCombs Construction Corporation as a superintendent in 2017. Dennis always left his signature inside every wall that he worked on or built, just one way he would leave his mark.
The family would like to deeply thank Shelly Gass (who was like a sister to Dennis) for staying with him in the hospital during his final moments, being the family’s shoulder to lean on through this difficult time and helping the family throughout the entire process. They are deeply grateful for her kindness and love. A big shout out also goes to Dennis’s ICU nurse, Ross Calverly, at Kindred Hospital of San Antonio. Ross was caring, kind and able to make things easier for Dennis and the family. He treated Dennis with compassion until the very end, as if he was his best friend.
A public visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels followed by a procession to Mountain Valley Cemetery in Sattler, Texas.
Commented