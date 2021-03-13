Audrey L. Dean was born to Alfred & Ottie (Fischer) Jonas on March 31, 1927 in New Braunfels, Texas. She passed from this life on March 11, 2021 in Spring Branch, Texas at the age of 93. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Daniel Dean and her twin sister, Jackie Tyson. She is survived by her children, Gary Dean & wife, Glenda of Spring Branch and Phyliss Dean of Arizona; grandchildren, Heidi Huffman and Benjamin Huffman; additional relatives & friends and her husband’s family in Missouri. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park and a Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
