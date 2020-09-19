Robert Bruce Hurley, a lifelong Texan, died peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Bertha and Ambrose Hurley, and his dear sisters, Mary Margaret LeGrand and Katherine Dennard.
Bruce was born on November 24, 1927 in Houston, Texas. As a child, he was immensely proud of his mother’s business, Mrs. Hurley’s famous fried pies, and was responsible for stamping many a pie wrapper. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. While at A&M, he served as Drum Major in the Fighting Aggie Band and was a member of the Ross Volunteers. He was a proud and unapologetic Aggie until the day he died.
Bruce was devoted to his family, his career, his community, his church, and his country. He served in the US Army in the Artillery Division during the Korean War. He retired as a Captain in the Army Reserves with a Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against the enemy.
Throughout his life, he served in leadership positions in many community service organizations, including the Rotary Club, Boys and Girls Club, the Methodist Church, Chamber of Commerce, United Way, and the Tye Preston Memorial Library.
After retiring from Central Power & Light, Bruce and his beloved wife, Pat, traveled extensively in the United States and Canada, and then settled in Canyon Lake, Texas to be near their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bruce never met a stranger – he was endlessly personable and engaged others in a deep and lasting way. He was committed to his faith and daily demonstrated Christ’s love for others to all those who were lucky enough to cross his path. Bruce’s love of family extended to all the Ambrose Hurley descendants who he delighted in celebrating at the yearly family reunion he organized that culminated in an annual group picture that lined the walls of their home.
Not one to “retire” from community service, Bruce was instrumental in the construction of the Tye Preston Memorial Library in Canyon Lake; and was an active member and volunteer in the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church and the Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country.
Left to celebrate Bruce’s full life are Pat, his wife of 58 years; daughter Carol Hurley; daughter Susan Hurley Hyak and her husband Ronnie Hyak; daughter Pam Hurley Olsen and her husband Todd Olsen; son Robert Bruce Hurley, Jr. and his wife Caroline Hurley; as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who called him Grampy.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at The Belmont and Hospice Austin for their loving care and support. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce’s memory with gratitude to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church or the Hospice organization of your choice.
Commented