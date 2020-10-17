Gerald Bartlett passed away unexpectedly at his home in New Braunfels, Texas, on October 7th, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 7, 1949, the youngest of six siblings, born to Herman and Ebro Bartlett.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Herman, Damon, Kenny, Gayle Zettner and Patsy Gordon and one niece.
He is survived by sisters-in-law Jolene Bartlett and Ella Mae Bartlett, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
We hope to hold a celebration of his life on his birthday, March 7, 2021.
For a more detailed obituary and further information please visit: www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com/obituary/gerald-bartlett.
