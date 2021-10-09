Linda Zingerline Fitzgerald, adored mother, grandmother, sister, and wife- left this life too soon on September 16, 2021 while surrounded by family at her home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Linda was born in Rome, New York on April 21st, 1947 to parents Ruth and Alfred Zingerline. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1965 and went on to Syracuse University where she achieved a master’s degree in education. She was married to William (Bill) Fitzgerald in 1973 and gave birth to twin daughters in 1982. After living in California for 28 years, Bill and Linda moved to Texas in 2018. She made steadfast friends everywhere she lived and found great support in her church community where she joyfully shared and celebrated her faith.
Linda will be forever loved and missed by her husband William, daughters Catherine (Jason) Lane and Christine (Scott) Zinkgraf, sister Barbara Kunkel, and her three young grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday October 16th at 10:30 AM PST in Granite Bay, California. Please visit www.CaringBridge.org and search for Linda Fitzgerald to find service details including instructions to watch the live stream online.
