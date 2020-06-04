Juan Gallegos, Jr., age 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his residence. Juan was born on January 9, 1941 in New Braunfels, Texas to Juan Gallegos Sr. and Valentina Gallegos.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Rosa Maria Gallegos; children, Maria Delores Gonzales and Robert Gallegos. Survivors include his children, David Gallegos and wife Lucy and Johnny Gallegos; grandchildren, Sabrina, Gabriella, David Jr., Oscar Jr., and Marissa; great-grandchildren, Kevin Jr., Kameron, Ava, Amber, and Aiden John; sister, Emelia Delgado; and daughter-in-law, Gloria Gallegos. Juan is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM followed by a prayer service on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented