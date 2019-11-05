Lee A. Walker, age 87, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2019. He was born in April, 1932 in Del Rio, Texas. Lee served in the Air Force with the Military Police. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Faye (Chappell) Walker and his parents M.S. (Skeet) Walker and Arlene (McFarland) Walker. He is survived by son Matthew and his spouse Cindy Walker, son Joel and his spouse Nanda Walker, and 3 grandchildren Beth Pickett, Eric Walker, and Daniel Walker; Lee is also survived by his brother Thomas Walker and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Christ Our King Anglican Church, 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels, Texas, 78132 on Wednesday 11/6/2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery on Thursday, 11/7/2019 at 9:00AM, Shelter #1. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Our King Anglican Church.
Commented