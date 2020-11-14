Just 5 months after losing his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Archie Schmidt joined her in Heaven on November 11, 2020, at the age of 90.
Wilfred Archie Schmidt was born June 3, 1930 in Bulverde to Herman & Louise (Bueche) Schmidt. The Youngest of three children, he was named Wilfred, but was never called by his first name. He was known by everyone as Archie.
Archie walked about 4 miles from the family ranch to the one room Bulverde schoolhouse he attended behind Specht’s store. He decided he needed transportation. The West End shooting club happened to be about a mile from his home. In the 2nd grade he took a job there pulling in the shot-up targets from the field, clipping on the new ones, and returning the targets to the field. With his earnings of 25 cents a day, he saved enough money and bought himself a bicycle! Problem solved.
One day a mischievous Archie went into the school’s outhouse, lit some scrap paper on fire, and threw it down the hole on the outhouse bench. Upon being discovered by his angry teacher, he was promptly taken to an old oak tree in the schoolyard and switched with a limb. He never did that again nor did he ever tell his parents what happened. Lesson learned.
In 1941 Camp Bullis bought the Schmidt ranch. The family relocated to their new ranch on FM 482 in Comal. He helped with the crops and tended to the livestock while continuing his education at the one room Danville school. Several of the boys rode their horses to school. One day the boys were swimming in dry Comal creek by the schoolhouse during recess. That was not allowed. The first-year teacher was coming to get them when one of the boys roped her and archie helped tie her to a tree. She was good-natured about it and Archie always laughed when recanting the story.
Archie developed an interest in electronics that stayed with him throughout his lifetime. He started with a Crystal set so as to listen to radio station WOAI. Archie learned radio repair by passing a home study repair course offered through the mail. At this time, he also became interested in ham radio. He passed that test and was assigned W5QYS at his Amateur radio call sign.
In 1949 Archie started working at the Goodyear store in New Braunfels as the radio repairman. When televisions came onto the market, he took another home study course. This time in television repair. Archie was one of the first TV repairman and rooftop antennae installers in the area.
On June 18, 1950 he married his true love, Elrine Koepp. They had met four years earlier at a dance at Echo Hall by him Throwing spitballs at her! They built a home on the family ranch in Comal. Shortly afterwards, the Korean War Broke out and Uncle Sam came calling. Archie went into the Air Force and he and Elrine moved to Luke AFB in Glendale, AZ. His assignment was the 3604 Squadron where he worked as an electronics technician on the F-84 Fighter Aircraft. It was there his daughter Patti was born. In 1955 they moved back home to Comal where his second daughter, Cindy, was born. Archie continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves as a Master Sergeant and work on the F-84 at Randolph AFB until 1960 when he transferred to the Federal Aviation Administration. Upon his transference his commanding officer wrote in his commendation letter that “Archie’s work was an important high priority task and his efforts in accomplishing it always ahead of project deadlines was a testament to his outstanding abilities as an instructor”. A special mention was given Archie on his excellent performance in solving the continuous antenna vibration problems.
Archie had been hired by the FAA as a Radar and Computer Technician and was sent to Oklahoma City for 6 months training. His family joined him long enough to experience the indelible up-close terror of a tornado. They quickly returned to Comal, leaving Archie to finish his training by himself. He filled his time by going to Aeronautical school and eventually earning his private Pilot’s license in 1963. This afforded him the opportunity to rent a twin engine Cessna and fly his wife and young daughters to Phoenix & Salt Lake City in the summer of “64. It was a memorable vacation but would never be repeated because of the airsickness sustained by his family.
Archie worked for the FAA at San Antonio airport until 1982. During his tenure he received numerous awards for his many scholarly achievements. Upon his resignation his manager wrote that “one of Archie’s strongest areas is his natural ability to get things done and that he had minimal wasted effort in his quest to accomplish the task at hand”. That was the perfect summation of Archie’s ethic.
In 1984 he built a new home off FM 2722 on 15 acres where they ranched, gardened, and socialized with their neighbors. In 2010 he subdivided his property and built a new smaller home. Neighbors would always see Archie & Elrine taking immaculate care of their property. He couldn’t get enough of the tractor work and riding his trusty lawn mower.
Archie was a proud member of American Legion Post 179. He volunteered at SOS Food Bank for several years, was devoted to First Protestant Church and on Friday mornings he wouldn’t miss hanging out with his Coffee Klatch of buddies which was aptly named ‘The Do-Nothing Club’.
Archie Schmidt personified what it meant to be a selfless and honorable man. He made any sacrifice necessary in order to provide properly for his family. This humble man could single-handedly design, build or repair anything. He never bragged, complained, or had a bad word to say about anyone. His family was in awe of his many talents and how freely he would use them to help others. He always cheerfully came to the rescue when a problem arose. A five-foot Five=inch giant of a man who was their hero.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elrine, brother Milton Schmidt and siter Evelyn ‘Sissy” Jonas.
He is survived by his daughter Patti Hardy & husband Leroy and daughter Cindy Mitchell & husband, Keith. Grandchildren Christine Martinez & husband Mark, Corey Westbrook & wife Kathy, Danielle Hetland & husband Robbie, and Kristin Miracle & husband Kenny. Also, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. A private family service will be Monday November 16, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX.
Donations in Archie’s memory may be made to First Protestant Church @ 172 W. Coll Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
