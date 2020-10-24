Joe Hendrus, age 73, died at his home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Joe was born in New Braunfels, TX on November 15, 1946 and is preceded in death by his parents, Carmen Gaytan Hendrus and Harvey L. Hendrus. He is survived by his loving wife Marsha, children Jodie White (Michael), Amy Griggs (Johnny), Harvey J. Hendrus (Lupe), and Jamie Ordoñez (Fabian). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Lindsee, Tyler, Taylor, Megan, Tila, Natalya, and Olivia, as well as numerous cousins, stepchildren and grandchildren
Originally from New Braunfels, TX, Joe went to school and graduated from Irvin High School in 1965 in El Paso, TX. He was a lover of golf and the United States Navy, where he served four years from 1967 to 1971. He was passionate in his work as a nursing home administrator and was always the prankster. He loved to travel and go dancing with his wife, Marsha. He will be greatly missed, but always remembered for his laughter and love.
Memorial services will be held at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas at a future date.
