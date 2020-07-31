Faith Lauren Beavers earned her angel wings and flew home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 11:11 P.M. at the age of 26, just 4 days after her father, Gary William Beavers passing. Faith was born on Sunday, March 13, 1994, with Cystic Fibrosis. She received a life saving double lung transplant on Sunday, December 9, 2012. It was only fitting that God chose also to take her home on a Sunday, The Lord’s Day. Faith was the oldest daughter of Gary William and Amy Leigh (Ball) Beavers of Bulverde, Texas, beloved sister to Alexandria “Allie” Beavers Bankston and Zachary David Bankston of San Antonio, Texas, loving Aunt to Nephew Bentley and Niece Blakely and girlfriend to Andrew David Miles. Faith was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at birth. She defied all odds as she continued to fight the cruel disease her entire life, spending a large portion of her life in the hospital with her mom by her side. She was very strong in her faith, as she experienced God’s many miracles firsthand. As Faith shared her life’s journey with others, she brought many people to Christ. Faith and her family attended Community Bible Church of San Antonio. Faith shared her daddy’s passion for music, could name that tune in one note, and loved to sing, she had the voice of an angel. She also loved art and makeup. Faith was studying to be an Esthetician at The Salon Professional Academy of San Antonio, when she fell too ill to continue attending while awaiting a kidney transplant. The family would like to thank Teri Rose for offering to give Faith a kidney as well as for her continued friendship through this journey. As her health continued to decline, she spent the last 8 months in the hospital. She passed peacefully with her mother and sister by her side. Although Faith never received her kidney transplant, God had a better plan, as she received complete healing and a beautiful pair of angel wings. Faith is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Sylvia Ball of San Antonio; her aunts, Juli Ball Kohlenberg, Lauri Ball and Becki Ball Rion and uncles, Dennis Rion and Wayne Emerson Ball, Jr. and by her paternal aunts, Billie Beavers Hunt, Wanda Beavers Filla and Lisa Beavers Lanphere and their spouses and numerous cousins. Faith was preceded in death by her beloved father, Gary Beavers, and her cousin, Reagon Rion. She is also preceded by her maternal grandfather, Wayne Emerson Ball, Sr. of San Antonio, Texas and her paternal grandparents, William C. Beavers and Mary L. Beavers of Seguin, Texas. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses that have taken care of Faith over the years. A Family Graveside Service for family & closest friends will be held on Friday, August 7 at 10:00 AM at the Hill Country Memorial Gardens, located at 11700 SH-46 New Braunfels, TX 78132. A Celebration of Life for Faith and her father, Gary will be held later that day also on Friday, August 7 at 1:00 PM at The Chandelier of Gruene, located at 1924 Bretzke Ln., New Braunfels, TX 78132. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
