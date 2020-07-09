Loving husband and father, Jack Coalman Rainbolt passed away on Monday July 6, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Tishomingo OK on October 28, 1926 to Lemuel Dorsey and Birdie May Lovett Rainbolt. He served his country during WWII in the Navy . On November 16, 1950 he married his wife Ann Rainbolt. He is a past president of the Morning Lions Club in New Braunfels.
Mr. Rainbolt is survived by his 2 daughters Rhonda Behrends and her husband Ryan of Stonewall TX; Teresa Kilman and her husband Marcus of Davenport FL; Grandchildren, Neil Kilman of Houston TX, Lijie Kilman, Marisa Rhian and husband Jason of Plant City FL, Jay Behrends and wife Christine of Stonewall, Leah Heiman and husband Mike of Juneau AK,; great grandson Evan Jay Heiman.
He is preceded in death by his Wife of 58 years Ann Rainbolt; parents Lemuel and Birdie Rainbolt; sisters Pat Pace and Inez Stevens; brother John Rainbolt.
“Love expressed endures beyond time and sorrow, love has no bounds.”
Per his wishes Mr. Rainbolt will be cremated with a service to be set at a later date.
Services under the direction of Fredericksburg Funeral Home online memorials may be sent through fredericksburg-funerals.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels.
