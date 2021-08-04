Ralph Richey

Ralph Dommert Richey was born July 5, 1927, in Cheek, Texas to William and Estelle Dommert. He attended Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston. He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on Guam toward the end of WWII. Upon being discharged, he returned to Houston and worked in the family grocery business on Canal St. in Houston for a number of years. He later became the owner-operator of the dry goods and hardware departments until 1982 when he moved to Canyon Lake and began construction of Maricopa Ranch RV Resort. Ralph was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and was active as a Shriner in Houston. He was a 50-year master mason in Canyon Lake lodge.
In 1945, Ralph married Billie Turner. They were married 64 years at the time of her passing. In 2009, he married Mary McAfee. At the time of Ralph’s passing, he and Mary were married 12 years.Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Richey of New Braunfels, son Charles Richey of Ingram, step-son Jim McAfee and wife Brenda of San Antonio, step-daughters Jeanene Ryan of New Braunfels, Mary Ellen Lange and husband Ron of New Braunfels, grandchildren Brian Richey and wife Angela of Leander, Christy Holland and husband Mike Holland of Spring, Kara Weinstein of Austin, Aaron Weinstein and wife Sunny of Denver, Co., Gary Ryan of Wylie, Amy Ryan of San Marcus, Cameron Ryan of New Braunfels, Kelly Markus and husband Eric of Schertz, Ronnie Lang of Converse, Emily Lange and spouse Vanessa Castillo of Buda and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 6, 2021, also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Comal Cemetery in New Braunfels, Texas Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
