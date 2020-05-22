Douglas Michael Carey

On May 10th, 2020 beloved son and brother, Douglas Micheal Carey, went to be with God. He was 54 years old. Doug was an avid outdoors man, who loved to hunt and fish, and a Anheuser-busch beer enthusiast. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated. His ashes will be disbursed amongst his favorite spots in his home state of Minnesota as well as Texas and Mississippi. A memorial service with be held at a yet to be determined date at the Elk’s Lodge 2279 of New Braunfels, Tx where he was a 20 year member. Doug was preceded in death by his beloved Labrador Retrievers, Apple and Honeygold. He is survived by his parents, Mike & Sue Carey of New Braunfels, Tx, and his three sisters, Leanne Donelson, Sheila Thompson and Patty Carey Crain. A jokester, a charmer and a salt of the earth kind of guy, Doug will be sorely missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and all of the friends he made everywhere he went. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made in Doug’s name to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, an organization that so graciously helped Doug with his journey home to God’s arms.
