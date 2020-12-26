Roland D. Rodriguez of New Braunfels passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the age of 56. He was born on November 11, 1964, in New Braunfels, Texas to Alfredo Navarro Rodriguez and Maria Davila Rodriguez.
He was a member of the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares of New Braunfels.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfredo Navarro Rodriguez. He is survived by his mother, Maria Davila Rodriguez; uncle and aunt, Santos and Inez Davila; as well as several additional aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 28, 2020, 10:00AM at Holy Family Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery #1 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Arturo Rodriguez, Danny Rodriguez, Gene Rodriguez, Jr., Ernesto Arreguin, Ricky Rosales, and Alex Rosales.
Arrangements in care of Santiago J. Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas 78666 ~ 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.
