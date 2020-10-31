Robert Harvey Hanover was born on January 5th, 1948 in Dallas, TX, and passed away peaceful at his home in New Bruanfels, TX surrounding by his family on October 24th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Hanover, parents Samuel W. Hanover Sr. and Marjorie L. Hanover, sister Nancy Percival, and sister in law Kathy Hanover. He is survived by his daughters Stephanie and husband Steve Williams, Robin and husband Jimmie Preusser, Bobbie Gayle and husband Nick Reininger, and his brothers Walter Hanover, Joe and wife Cindy Hanover, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert Hanover known to most around the community as Bobby Hanover, and known to his family members as “Pa “ grew up in the Dallas area and moved to New Braunfels with his family in 1958 when his father took a job operating a bulldozer constructing the Canyon Lake Damn. He would continue to have a strong bond with the Guadalupe River for the rest of his life.
After graduating from Canyon High School, Bobby served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. When he returned home to New Braunfels he started his career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company where he worked for over 30 years until retirement. Bobby and his wife Shirley owned and operated 2nd Crossing Campground on River Rd from the late 1980’s until 2016 when they began operating Hanover House Guadalupe River Condo. Bobby spent half his life on the river hosting guest to the campground from all over the US. So many guest to the campground became family over time, and those lifelong relationships enriched the entire Hanover family’s lives.
Bobby was not a fan of being inside, he spent all his time outdoors. From working the phone lines, to the Guadalupe river campground, spending time at his property on the Texas Coast, or just hanging out with friends and family in his garage watching the Cowboys lose. He frequented the Sattler VFW, every 9 pin bowling alley in the area and sure did enjoy drinking a cold beer sharing a story with his many friends and large family. Always joking around, he was a genuine, fun, and loving person who would help anyone in need. He was even given several community awards in 1994 after diving into the river and saving the lives of two children from a submerged vehicle. Bobby (Pa) Hanover will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
A celebration of life on the Guadalupe River will be announced at a later time when family and friends can celebrate him in the way in which he enjoyed life.
