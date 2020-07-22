We announce the death of Mr. James Harrison Lofland on July 11, 2020. He has departed this world leaving behind a devastated family who loved him very much. That family includes his wife Helen Hernandez Lofland and two stepdaughters Christy Lee Prosapio and Winter Desiree Prosapio, including their husbands Tony Fuentes and Adam Prosapio, and their children.
Mr. Lofland was the beloved son of Mrs. Nola Jones Lofland and Mr. Harrison Lofland of Hobbs NM. James had four sisters named Patsy Frances Utterback, Jewel Marie Cole, Peggy Ruth Floyd, and Janice Ann Lofland, plus several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Lofland attended NMSU and received an engineering degree. He worked at White Sands Missile Range NM for 35 years, serving as chief of the optics branch. After retiring, Mr. Lofland moved to Fredericksburg where he finally fulfilled his dream of growing pecan trees. During his retirement, he constructed a beautiful three-story addition to his home, largely by himself (we tried to help).
Lofland, as his family called him (not because he was formal that way, it just fit him somehow), was kind-hearted and a hard worker. In retirement he always had a project going, and his attention to detail was remarkable. He took care of not only the land and a myriad of machinery but, more importantly, the people he loved.
After a career of tracking the paths of rockets at the missile range, he relished a new, quiet life with his wife and his Hill Country trees. He was most content while working on shaping his land and listening to classical music.
Mr. Lofland retired from the pecan business in 2017, moving to Canyon Lake with his beloved wife, and continued to work outdoors on a small patch of land.
We will always miss him. He was a very special person who came into our lives and left far too soon.
