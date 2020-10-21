Joseph Anthony “Tony” Estrada, 53, of New Braunfels, TX passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born in New Braunfels, TX on April 24, 1967, he was the son of Julio Estrada and MaryAnn Silva. He graduated from New Braunfels High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 6 years. He fulfilled a career in Aviation Engineering. Tony lived a youthful and adventurous life. He loved road trips, exploring the world, riding his Harley, family get-togethers & was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys & San Antonio Spurs. Tony was a loving, caring person who always made sure his family, friends, and even strangers were taken care of.
His father, Julio Estrada, preceded him— he is survived by his mother MaryAnn Silva. Daughters Alesha & Ashleigh Estrada. Sisters Anna Marie “Annie” Guerrero (husband Oscar “Moe” Calix), Michele Estrada, brothers Adrian Guerrero (wife Angie), and Michael Estrada. Grandsons Knox Williams & Knight Derrington. Nieces & nephews Andrea, Aarin & Adrian Lucas Guerrero, Adrian Estrada, Aaron & Josh Aguirre, Austin Stevens, Ayla & Reece Calix. In addition to his family, he is survived by many great friends and his loyal dog Okie. Tony will remain in our hearts forever.
A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00pm. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 138 W Austin St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 9:00am. Burial will follow at Fort Sam National Cemetery 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 in Shelter #5.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area, Inc. https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1605467 3353 Morningside Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9741735 to leave you memories and condolences for the family.
Commented