Jerald “Jerry” Lincoln Adams went home to be with Jesus early on Christmas morning, December 25th, at the age of 89. He was born in the country near Vincennes, Indiana on August 15, 1931 to J. Clarence and Mary Annalee Cantwell Adams.
Jerry graduated with an Associates degree from Vincennes University, a Bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, and a Masters from Rutgers University. He worked for 26 years with the F.D.I.C. and 10 years consulting throughout the United States and in Hungary and India.
He married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Lorraine Parker Adams, in 1951, and they were married for over 69 years. They had known each other since Jerry was in 3rd grade and Marcia in 1st grade.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John and James, and his great-grandson Kairou Kleeman. Survivors include his loving wife, Marcia; son Philip Adams and wife Cindy (Cookeville, TN); daughters Sandra Monroe (Knoxville, TN), Janice Jones and husband Stephen (San Marcos, TX); 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and Jerry’s sisters Mary Alice Adams Gerhart (Vincennes, IN), and Elizabeth Ann Adams Coonce (Monroe City, IN).
Funeral arrangements are with Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 31, from 1:30 until the 2:00 service at Zoeller Funeral Home. Interment will be on Wednesday, January 6, at 10:00 am at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a local food bank or the charity of your choice.
Commented