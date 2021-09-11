October 3, 1947
August 30, 2021
Rodney Gayle Rice, age 73, entered into heavenly rest on Monday, August 30, 2021 in New Braunfels, TX. He was born on October 3, 1947 in Texas City, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents A.V., Jr and Naomi (Walker) Rice; grandparents A.V., Sr and Carrie Elizabeth Rice; L.G. and Emma Walker.
He is survived by his loving wife, Suzan Burkett; daughter, Tami Rice and husband Ryan Jones, San Marcos, Texas; step-daughter, Lauren Burkett, New Braunfels, Texas; stepson, Chase Hildreth and husband Lyle Hildreth, Stockdale, Texas; sister, Diane Jarrett and nephew, Damon Wilson George West, Texas; grandchildren, Brice Reeves, and Brinkley Reeves, San Marcos, Texas.
Rodney served honorably in the Army National Guard. He worked for General Electric, the automobile industry for twenty years, and retired from the IRS. He has made many good friends along the way. He was a very caring and generous man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
