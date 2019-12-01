Dr. Michael E. Johnson, Sr., 64, of Canyon Lake, TX, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2019 at St David Hospital in Austin, Texas. He was born to William M. Johnson and Betty Eugenia Flora in Waco, Texas on July 12, 1955.
He is survived by his parents, William “BJ” Johnson and Erna; sons, Michael Johnson, Jr. and Kory William Johnson; brothers, Mike Daily and David Daily; one grandson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Eugenia Johnson.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church New Braunfels with Pastor Patrick Melton officiating. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Westheimer in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Luekemia and Lymphoma Society.
