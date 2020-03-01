Samuel Patrick

Samuel W. Patrick , 65, of New Braunfels, TX passed away on February 22, 2020. Sam was preceeded in death by his mother Grace Jonas, his father Verner Jonas and His brother Ray Dean Patrick. He is survived by his wife Linda Patrick, his step-son Michael Doyle, two grandchildren, and a large extended family. He was a sweet and gentle man who was loved by all.
Most Popular
Articles
- NBPD: Four chases, four arrests on I-35
- NB man facing additional child sex assault charges
- Jury seated in child indecency, abuse trial
- Timothy Bert Salge
- Bittersweet week for county justice officials
- Comal ISD probing school bus accusations
- Sketching out the future
- Community remembers longtime resident Tim Salge
- Woman killed in murder suicide remembered for love of life, animals
- TIMOTHY BERT SALGE
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented