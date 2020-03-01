Samuel Patrick

Samuel W. Patrick , 65, of New Braunfels, TX passed away on February 22, 2020. Sam was preceeded in death by his mother Grace Jonas, his father Verner Jonas and His brother Ray Dean Patrick. He is survived by his wife Linda Patrick, his step-son Michael Doyle, two grandchildren, and a large extended family. He was a sweet and gentle man who was loved by all.

