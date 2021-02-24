Beatrice “Pepe” Ramirez of New Braunfels passed away on February 2, 2021. Arrangements pending with Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
