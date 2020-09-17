Dorothy Marie Crews passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 14th 2020 at the age of 62. Dorothy was born on September 20th 1957 in Fort Carson, Colorado to Thomas and Marie Hamblin. Dorothy Crews lived in New Braunfels for 17 years. She worked as a career counselor for New Braunfels High School, and found joy helping students find hope, education and jobs after high school. She was compassionate and empathetic, and spent her life looking for ways to serve every student she could. Dorothy is survived by her two daughters Bonnie Nagy and Alana Crews. A wake in remembrance will be held Saturday September 19th from 2pm to 4pm at 2606 Pearson Way, Round Rock Texas.
