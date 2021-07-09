Virgil Bearl Reddish, 81, of Spring Branch, Texas, passed away on July 3, 2021, surrounded by his family in Spring Branch. He was born January 10, 1940, in Cedartown, Georgia to LaVoyd and Ethel (Timms) Reddish.
Virgil began his earlier years as a soldier in the Army. After that, he gained experience in many different trades. One of his strongest traits that most of his family and friends can attest to, is that he was one of the best mechanics they knew. He could fix or work on anything and always loved sharing his knowledge and teaching others. Virgil traveled some for work in his thirties and forties with his family, where he would spend the remainder of his working career as a heavy equipment operator and construction manager. He made Spring Branch Texas his home for the last 37 years of his life. Virgil loved country music, playing guitar, spending time with family, western movies, dancing and fishing. He loved making you laugh and telling childhood stories.
He is survived by his wife Mary, son, Joe Gutierrez (Molly); daughters, Susan Winters (David), Laura Reddish (Paul Swoyer), Debrah Jo Masucci (Tony); grandchildren, Stephenie, Joey, Misty, Fernando, Nicole, Garrett, Colton, Kyle, Ashley, Autumn, Cody; great-grandchildren, Haley, Jaden, Nicholas, Ariel, Alexa, Zoey, Jackson, Eva, Cooper, Lincoln, Violet, and Carter. Also surviving is his brother, Von Reddish (Brenda) and sister, Doris Knight (Buddy)
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., with a Rosary service at 7:00 P.M., at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home at Canyon Lake in Sattler, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church at Honey Creek in Spring Branch. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.
