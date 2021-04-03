Hortencia Valadez, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in New Braunfels at the age of 72. Hortencia was born on August 16, 1948 in New Braunfels, TX to the late Francisco Castillo and Virginia Montanez Castillo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Abel C. Valadez; and sisters, Ofilia Reimer and Olga Silva. Survivors include her children, Antonio Valadez Sr. & girlfriend Janelle Aprias, Estefana Torres & husband Edward, and Esteban Valadez; grandchildren, Abel Valadez III & girlfriend Amanda Zertuche, Gabriel Valadez & wife Lauren Valadez, Antonio Valadez Jr., Aris Valadez, Pedro Valadez, Aries Jude Valadez, Emberlee Torres and Ellenie Torres; great-grandchildren, Arianna Rene Valadez, Abel Andres Valadez IIII, Dezerae Kay Valadez, Kyllie Danae Valadez, Kassidy Rae Valadez, Gabriel Uriah Valadez, Layla Rene Valadez, Taiah Huerta, Eliasar Abel Coronado, Ellenor Trinidad Coronado, and Zion Julius Valadez; and sister, Oralia Valadez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors are scheduled for 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
