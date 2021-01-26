Irene De Leon, passed away on January 21, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 98. Irene was the oldest of nine sisters and was born in Laredo, Texas. She was a long time resident of Calallen, Texas where she raised five boys which survive her, Johnny Cervantes, Marcus De Leon, Duane De Leon, Richard De Leon, and Luis De Leon. She also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Irene was Catholic and held a deep faith.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Commented