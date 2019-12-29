Bettie Bacarisse, born November 30, 1929, passed away peacefully in her home on Christmas evening, December 25th 2019. Bettie was married to the love of her life, Albert Bacarisse, for 70 years, who lovingly cared for her throughout their marriage and particularly during the last two years of her life. She leaves behind two children, Judy and husband, Tobe Evans, Louis and wife, Holly Bacarisse, seven grandchildren, their spouses and significant others. She fiercely loved her family and friends, and was a treasured wife, mother and grandmother. Bettie, along with Albert, modeled unwavering love, sacrifice and commitment to one another, their children and grandchildren. That devotion was reciprocated throughout her life and particularly during the final days as her family surrounded her with unyielding affection. Bettie is also survived by many dear friends and family members who enriched her life. She never forgot a birthday! She was a member of North Shore United Methodist Church of Canyon Lake and loved her church family. A Memorial Celebration to honor her life will be held at 11 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Chapel at Canyon Lake, 1071 FM 2673. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 10am to 11am. Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Rosewood Cemetery in Humble, Texas, 2602 S. Houston Avenue. Though we grieve for our great loss, we are comforted that our wife, mother and grandmother is finally at peace.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented