Roy H. Smith

Roy H. “Red” Smith, 77, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Christus Santa Rosa New Braunfels. He was born to Floyd Alton Smith and Jesse Loraine Neill in San Antonio, TX on January 11, 1942.
He is survived by sons, Larry Smith and Royce Smith; daughter, Amy Franco and husband; sister, Annis McBee; brother, Larry Bundick and wife Joyce; granddaughters, Isabella Franco and Kaitlyn Franco; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, sister, Nona Sullivan; and brother, Harold “Snuffy” Smith.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Friday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 8:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Stockdale Cemetery in Stockdale, Texas.
Commented