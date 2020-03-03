River Chase Veterans Association members presented a donation check in the amount of $1,000 to support Hope Hospice’s “We Honor Veterans Program.”
Since 2015, Hope Hospice (www.hopehospice.net) has partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization in the We Honor Veterans Program.
The We Honor Veterans Program provides education, resources and technical assistance to educate hospice and other health professionals caring for veterans. For some patients, military service, combat experience or other traumatic events come to light during the dying process. Veteran patients are honored at their bedsides, or wherever they are comfortable, with a special ceremony that includes the presentation of a flag, the gift of a patriotic-themed blanket, recitation of the military oath and a final military salute.
RCVA is a 501(c)19 veteran’s organization with over 70 members that honors and promotes camaraderie amongst River Chase neighborhood veterans and supporters. RCVA is dedicated to sponsoring numerous projects for veterans and their families including Homes for Our Troops, Hope Hospice, Wreaths Across America, Coin Ceremonies at local assisted living centers, River Chase 4th of July festivities, and others. In addition, RCVA designed, constructed, and maintains a beautiful Veterans Garden in front of the River Chase Neighborhood Clubhouse. This meaningful garden not only pays tribute to our nation’s military veterans, but also is an important teaching tool for our youth.
