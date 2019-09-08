Several observances will be held throughout the area next Wednesday in commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America.
On that fateful day, hijacked jet planes crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and near Shanksville, Pennsylvania in the worst terrorist attack in United States history.
Nearly 3,000 were killed, including 343 firefighters and 60 police officers among first-responders trying to save civilians. They will be remembered in downtown New Braunfels Wednesday morning.
At 7:35 a.m., honor guards from the New Braunfels fire and police departments will march from the Central Fire Station No. 1 on South Hill Avenue for a flag-raising ceremony at Main Plaza.
A moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. will commemorate the exact time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the Trade Center’s North Tower. After the honor guard lowers the flag to half-staff, New Braunfels Firefighters Pipes and Drums will play “Amazing Grace,” with an invocation concluding the ceremony.
Canyon Lake Republican Women will host its 14th annual Freedom Walk at 9 a.m. at Canyon Dam. Featured speaker is Richard “Tony” Doyle, an Army veteran of the Iraq War campaign.
A welcome by Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds will precede appearances by Peaches Kelly, who will perform patriotic songs, the Comal County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, the Canyon Lake EMS and fire department and bagpipe performer Bill Jones.
“This is a non-political event so we ask folks to please refrain from wearing or carrying anything of that nature,” the CLRW flyer said.
Guests may park along both sides of the road leading up to the dam, or the parking lot across from the dam. For more information, visit canyonlakerw.com.
•On Sunday, Sept. 8, the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park will host its inaugural 9/11 Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m., 2951 South State Highway 46. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2kvkBAA or call (830) 609-4906.
•The New Braunfels Professional Fire Fighters Association will host its inaugural Heroes 9/11 Memorial Run on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m., at Rockin’ River Rides, 1405 Gruene Road. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lUx94K.
•Home For Our Troops will hold a Volunteer Day at Army veteran LisaMarie Wiley’s new special-adapted home in Garden Ridge on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at 9956 Trophy Oaks Drive, Garden Ridge. Volunteers will be landscaping the veteran’s home before her key ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. HFOT ask volunteers to bring gardening gloves and small garden tools. For more information or to sign up, visit http://bit.ly/2k2ciMt or email coc@hfotusa.org.
