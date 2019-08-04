About $696.70 — that’s is the 2019 average planned spending per household for back-to-school shoppers for grade school aged children, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s up from $684.79 last year — and families with college students can plan to spend closer to $979.
For families heading back to school, supplies, new clothes and books can all be expensive — but Texas shoppers will get their annual tax break this upcoming weekend, Friday Aug. 9 through to midnight on Sunday Aug. 11.
The state comptroller’s office website states the law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales taxes, allowing shoppers to save about $8 on every $100 spent during the weekend.
The NRF’s latest report states total back-to-school spending for grade-school and college students is projected to reach $80.7 billion this year, down from last year’s $82.8 billion.
“Consumers are in a strong position given the nation’s growing economy, and we see this reflected in what they say they will spend on back-to-class items this year,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “We’re expecting record spending and retailers are ready to provide students with all the items they need for a successful school year.”
Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average $696.70 each, compared with last year’s $684.79 and tops the previous record set in 2012 of $688.62, according to an NRF report. With less families surveyed saying they have children in grade school, spending is expected to total $26.2 billion — down from last year’s $27.5 billion, despite the increase in per-household spending. This is likely because of the decreased number of households with children in elementary through high school.
Back-to-school K-12 shoppers are expected to spend the most on clothing and accessories, followed by electronics such as computers, calculators and phones; shoes, and general supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks and lunchboxes.
Most area retailers are preparing for the weekend and will have extended shopping hours throughout the weekend.
Tax-free clothing items include socks, blouses, bras, sleepwear, adult diapers, baby diapers, baby clothes, robes, coats, rain coats, wraps, jackets, ties, suspenders, support hosiery, sweaters, pants, shorts, undershirts, shirts, suits, dresses, skirts, most boots, employee uniforms, belts with attached buckles and clerical vestments.
The exemption does not apply to sales of special clothing or footwear primarily designed for and used in athletic activity, such as golf cleats and football pads.
However, walking shoes, tennis shoes, sweatshirts, sweatpants, swimsuits and other items that are not worn solely for athletic purposes will be tax-free.
The exemption does not cover rented clothing or footwear, or alterations or cleaning services for clothes and shoes. Accessories, including jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and similar items will be taxed.
Tax-exempt school supplies include pens, pencils, markers, crayons, erasers, composition books, lunchboxes, paper, notebooks, compasses, rulers, calculators, scissors, highlighters and index cards.
Purchasers of school supplies under a business account must provide retailers with exemptions certifying the items are for use by an elementary or secondary school student. Shoppers buying more than 10 backpacks must also provide an exemption certificate.
A full list of items that will be tax-free during the sales tax holiday can be found on the Texas Comptroller’s websites, comptroller.texas.gov and TexasTaxHoliday.org.
