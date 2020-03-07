With the official arrival of spring two weeks away, New Braunfels attractions are prepared to see the first arrivals of visitors over the next two weeks.
“Spring Break will be busy in New Braunfels and all of our attractions are ready to roll out the welcome mat,” said Judy Young, vice president of the New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau said, welcoming visitors from state and local school districts, colleges and universities to sample river recreation, Schlitterbahn and other area tourist venues the next two weeks.
Between 80% to 90% of the state’s schools and colleges will be off over the next two weeks, leading to the largest number of tubers and recreation enthusiasts to the city since late fall.
The Comal River will be open to tubers, except for the portion under the San Antonio Street Bridge, now undergoing a $4.5 million renovation.
Greg Malatek, the city’s public works director, said Friday the project is on track to see river traffic resume under the bridge by Memorial Day and vehicle traffic to resume this summer.
“The last update was that river traffic will open before Memorial Day and a little longer for vehicle traffic on the bridge, which is looking the end of the summer,” Malatek said. “It could open earlier, but that’s what the contractor estimated during our last meeting.”
This weekend also marks a return to Daylight Saving Time, which adds an hour to clocks beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday.
“It looks like we’ll have beautiful weather for Spring Break, so we encourage people to visit our parks, or check in with an outfitter for tubing the Comal or Guadalupe rivers,” Assistant City Manager Kristi Aday said. “The Comal River is open, and spring breakers can still ride the Tube Chute or hang out at Prince Solms Park. We encourage visitors to check the City’s website or tubeinnewbraunfels.com for planning information.”
Young said other top reasons to “stay and play a little longer in New Braunfels” include visits to the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch and Natural Bridge Caverns; the Gruene Historic District that includes Gruene Hall, Texas’ oldest dance hall, Gristmill and Gruene General Store.
Despite cool weather on Friday, the city is already seeing an uptick in water-related activities.
“From what I understand many river outfitters are modifying rules and policies so people can float on shorter routes and not the entire river,” Aday said.
“They can go through the Tube Chute and hang around for the rest of the day until outfitters pick them up in Prince Solms Park,” added Amy Niles, the city’s river operations manager.New Braunfels City Council recently passed an ordinance to allow a free wristband option that will allow tubers to enter the Comal River below the Tube Chute, but it won’t go into effect until the city’s officially begins river season on May 1.
The city reminds all visitors of river rules, ordinances that ban the use and possession of disposable containers and limit cooler sizes to 30 quarts and under, and the state law banning use and possession of glass and Styrofoam containers on rivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.